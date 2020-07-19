3120 Fiorellino Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool 24hr maintenance garage

Available August 10 or later. Expansive 2-story home with 3-car garage in desirable Bella Vista neighborhood on quiet street with stunning views of the canyon at street's end. Fireplace, loads of storage, master suite with garden tub, walk-in shower and walk-in closet. Includes washer/dryer, gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave. Large, private backyard with deck. One bedroom downstairs with full bathroom including walk-in-shower - perfect for visiting relatives. Community includes pool and playscapes. Quick access to Anderson Mill Rd and 620, 12 minutes to Lake Travis. 1–3 pets allowed. Security deposit = 1 month's rent. 12-24 month lease.



Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Please contact us for a showing.



Virtual tour: https://tinyurl.com/y79kfmda



Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

