Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:42 PM

3120 Fiorellino Place

3120 Fiorellino Place · (512) 399-1320
Location

3120 Fiorellino Place, Travis County, TX 78613

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2875 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
Available August 10 or later. Expansive 2-story home with 3-car garage in desirable Bella Vista neighborhood on quiet street with stunning views of the canyon at street's end. Fireplace, loads of storage, master suite with garden tub, walk-in shower and walk-in closet. Includes washer/dryer, gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave. Large, private backyard with deck. One bedroom downstairs with full bathroom including walk-in-shower - perfect for visiting relatives. Community includes pool and playscapes. Quick access to Anderson Mill Rd and 620, 12 minutes to Lake Travis. 1–3 pets allowed. Security deposit = 1 month's rent. 12-24 month lease.

Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

