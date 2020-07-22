All apartments in Travis County
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:51 AM

211 Samuel Dr. - B

211 Samuel Dr · No Longer Available
Location

211 Samuel Dr, Travis County, TX 78610

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! Gorgeous 3-bed / 2-bath duplex unit with private fenced yard, two-car garage and polished concrete floors throughout. You'll love the spacious Family/Dining area and luxury Kitchen that includes stainless appliances, granite countertops with tile backsplash, under cabinet lighting, separate pantry and refrigerator included! Impressive master suite with tray ceiling, walk-in closet and dual sinks. Rear covered patio is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. Pet friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Samuel Dr. - B have any available units?
211 Samuel Dr. - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis County, TX.
What amenities does 211 Samuel Dr. - B have?
Some of 211 Samuel Dr. - B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Samuel Dr. - B currently offering any rent specials?
211 Samuel Dr. - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Samuel Dr. - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 Samuel Dr. - B is pet friendly.
Does 211 Samuel Dr. - B offer parking?
Yes, 211 Samuel Dr. - B offers parking.
Does 211 Samuel Dr. - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 Samuel Dr. - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Samuel Dr. - B have a pool?
No, 211 Samuel Dr. - B does not have a pool.
Does 211 Samuel Dr. - B have accessible units?
No, 211 Samuel Dr. - B does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Samuel Dr. - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 Samuel Dr. - B has units with dishwashers.
Does 211 Samuel Dr. - B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 211 Samuel Dr. - B has units with air conditioning.
