Amenities
19908 Wearyall Hill Lane Available 07/31/20 Large Home In Desirable Avalon Community - Located in desirable Avalon community in high ranking Pflugerville schools.Open split floor plan with master suite and office down, spacious loft area up great for game/play area.Granite countertops,includes refrigerator, w/d. Oversized fenced yard with covered patio great for gardening, grilling, entertainment, kids and pets. On-site elementary school and close to major employers, roads, lake Pflugerville, Blackhawk golf course, water park, dining and shopping!
(RLNE3244417)