5968 Lost Valley

Amenities
Low maintenance living in the heart of booming area just minutes from 121-Tollway corridor. This spacious 3 bedroom 2 and half bath, 2 car garage town home includes front yard maintenance and has a community pool. Kitchen with granite and stainless appliances opens to family and dining rooms. From there you can walk out to your own covered patio and good size gated backyard that is mostly private. Desirable Spacious End Unit! Popular floorplan with master down and 2 bedrooms and large game room up. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator included!