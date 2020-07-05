All apartments in The Colony
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:30 PM

5069 Roberts Drive

5069 Roberts Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5069 Roberts Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Step into this beautiful, recently renovated 3 bed, 2 bath home located in The Colony. Just North of 121 and Josey sits a single-family, mid-century, farmhouse remodel features 1,791 square feet of new floors, all new stainless steel appliances and fully updated bathrooms that is perfect for a family looking for their next home. Have a pet? With a simple deposit (and this luxurious backyard space), thatâs no problem. Rent for this home is $1,995.00 per month with a deposit equal to 1 monthâs rent. Act now and take advantage of our special limited time offer of a FREE first monthâs rent! This open layout home in this neighborhood wonât last long, so be sure to schedule a viewing today! Contact Brooks Murphy by text at 972-965-3322 or email @ bmurphy@renterswarehouse.com We require each applicant that is 18 years of age or older who will be living in the home to complete an application. By filling out an application, you give our teams permission to run a credit, criminal and civil background check on each applicant. ***If you see this property listed anywhere for less than advertised on this post,Â  please be aware that it is a scam. And, if you see something that could be a potential issue, please let me know! Thanks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5069 Roberts Drive have any available units?
5069 Roberts Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5069 Roberts Drive have?
Some of 5069 Roberts Drive's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5069 Roberts Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5069 Roberts Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5069 Roberts Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5069 Roberts Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5069 Roberts Drive offer parking?
No, 5069 Roberts Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5069 Roberts Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5069 Roberts Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5069 Roberts Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5069 Roberts Drive has a pool.
Does 5069 Roberts Drive have accessible units?
No, 5069 Roberts Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5069 Roberts Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5069 Roberts Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

