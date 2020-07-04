All apartments in The Colony
Last updated March 24 2020 at 3:24 AM

4028 Pear Ridge Drive

4028 Pear Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4028 Pear Ridge Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
garage
Newly remodeled like new. Convenient location. Large, clean and spacious! NEW air conditioner, waterproof vinyl floor, carpet, Kitchen countertop, undermount sink, faucet. paint throughout. Master bedroom, Two bedrooms and game room upstairs. Guest room downstairs. Open formal living room and dinning room, spacious bright kitchen open to breakfast nook. Huge back yard. Cabin for extra storage. Excellent location close to highway 121, Convenience to shopping and dining. Nice children play ground in the community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4028 Pear Ridge Drive have any available units?
4028 Pear Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4028 Pear Ridge Drive have?
Some of 4028 Pear Ridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4028 Pear Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4028 Pear Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4028 Pear Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4028 Pear Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 4028 Pear Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4028 Pear Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 4028 Pear Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4028 Pear Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4028 Pear Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 4028 Pear Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4028 Pear Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4028 Pear Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4028 Pear Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4028 Pear Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

