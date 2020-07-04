4028 Pear Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking playground garage

Newly remodeled like new. Convenient location. Large, clean and spacious! NEW air conditioner, waterproof vinyl floor, carpet, Kitchen countertop, undermount sink, faucet. paint throughout. Master bedroom, Two bedrooms and game room upstairs. Guest room downstairs. Open formal living room and dinning room, spacious bright kitchen open to breakfast nook. Huge back yard. Cabin for extra storage. Excellent location close to highway 121, Convenience to shopping and dining. Nice children play ground in the community!