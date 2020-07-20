8926 GREEN TEE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets game room carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Gorgeous 4 bedroom home now available on corner lot in Selma. This home has wood floors, new carpet, fresh paint and an amazing floor plan. The eat-in kitchen includes a smooth cook top oven, refrigerator, large walk-in pantry and opens up to the family room. All bedrooms are upstairs to include a large game room in the center. Master suite is very large and has a full bath with separate shower, tub and separate walk-in closet. Home has been well loved and well maintained. Will be a joy to call home!