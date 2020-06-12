Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

446 Walnut Crest Available 05/15/19 First Time Rental in desirable Selma neighborhood. - Beautiful first-time rental in Kensington Ranch. This home has a fantastic open floor plan that includes a secondary bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. Dining area opens to living area and spacious kitchen with lots of counter tops and breakfast bar. Game room upstairs with two large secondary bedrooms. The master suite is also located upstairs with vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, full bath, and large walk-in closet. Back yard has a storage shed, covered patio, and privacy fence. This home will go quickly.



(RLNE4834516)