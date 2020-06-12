16505 LOOKOUT HOLLOW CRL

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters microwave walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar gym game room playground bbq/grill internet access

Come home to an intimate community offering sophisticated amenities and cleverly designed floor plans to fit your active lifestyle. Community amenities include two fabulous clubhouses, a doggie play area, conference and study area, fitness center, Wi-Fi social cafe, coffee bar, gaming center, playground, BBQ grills and more! You must tour these beautiful apartments to experience the elegance first-hand. You'll have a relaxing garden-style tub, washer and dryer connections, walk-in closets, outside storage, granite counters, a microwave and there's no weight limit on pets. Enjoy an urban lifestyle in a suburban atmosphere! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.