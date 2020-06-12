All apartments in Selma
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:04 AM

16505 LOOKOUT HOLLOW CRL

16505 Lookout Hollow Cir · (210) 338-8481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16505 Lookout Hollow Cir, Selma, TX 78154

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$993

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
game room
playground
bbq/grill
internet access
Come home to an intimate community offering sophisticated amenities and cleverly designed floor plans to fit your active lifestyle. Community amenities include two fabulous clubhouses, a doggie play area, conference and study area, fitness center, Wi-Fi social cafe, coffee bar, gaming center, playground, BBQ grills and more! You must tour these beautiful apartments to experience the elegance first-hand. You'll have a relaxing garden-style tub, washer and dryer connections, walk-in closets, outside storage, granite counters, a microwave and there's no weight limit on pets. Enjoy an urban lifestyle in a suburban atmosphere! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16505 LOOKOUT HOLLOW CRL have any available units?
16505 LOOKOUT HOLLOW CRL has a unit available for $993 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16505 LOOKOUT HOLLOW CRL have?
Some of 16505 LOOKOUT HOLLOW CRL's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16505 LOOKOUT HOLLOW CRL currently offering any rent specials?
16505 LOOKOUT HOLLOW CRL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16505 LOOKOUT HOLLOW CRL pet-friendly?
No, 16505 LOOKOUT HOLLOW CRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Selma.
Does 16505 LOOKOUT HOLLOW CRL offer parking?
No, 16505 LOOKOUT HOLLOW CRL does not offer parking.
Does 16505 LOOKOUT HOLLOW CRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16505 LOOKOUT HOLLOW CRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16505 LOOKOUT HOLLOW CRL have a pool?
No, 16505 LOOKOUT HOLLOW CRL does not have a pool.
Does 16505 LOOKOUT HOLLOW CRL have accessible units?
No, 16505 LOOKOUT HOLLOW CRL does not have accessible units.
Does 16505 LOOKOUT HOLLOW CRL have units with dishwashers?
No, 16505 LOOKOUT HOLLOW CRL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16505 LOOKOUT HOLLOW CRL have units with air conditioning?
No, 16505 LOOKOUT HOLLOW CRL does not have units with air conditioning.
