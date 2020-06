Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great Rental home one block from Downtown Seguin...right on the parade route! 3 bedroom 1 bath with tons of privacy due to empty lot behind the home and 6 ft privacy fence. Laundry on-site with w/d hook-ups in the garage. Huge Oak trees provide ample shade. Bedrooms are very large and bathroom was remodeled nicely in the past 2 years.