8877 Stackstone

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool dogs allowed pet friendly

New Home in Desirable Crossvine Community - Property Id: 102548



Beautiful 2018 4 bedroom home located in the Crossvine Master Community. Access to resort pools, parks, and miles of paved trails from your front door! End of street culdesac property backed up to greenbelt. Huge 1/4 acre fully fenced back yard, great for your dogs. 5 minutes to multiple Randolf Airforce Base gates and a 25 minute drive on I-10 to access Fort Sam Huston. Minutes from 1604 Loop, I-10 and I-35.

Home was built in 2018, everything is brand new, with the BEST single story layout in the community. High ceilings throughout, designated office/flex room, enormous master suite, formal dining, living and eat-in kitchen and bar. Best location in the entire community, and safest neighborhood in the entire San Antonio region! Ideal move-in date would be Mid-August 2019, however, for the right renters, Landlords would be willing to negotiate a possible earlier move-in date.

Excellent Landlords- Extremely responsive and invested in the comfort and satisfaction of their tenants?.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102548

Property Id 102548



(RLNE4851759)