Schertz, TX
717 AMERICAN FLAG
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

717 AMERICAN FLAG

717 American Flag · No Longer Available
Schertz
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

717 American Flag, Schertz, TX 78108

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
This home is beautiful from the crown molding throughout the first floor to the laminate wood flooring, neutral paint colors & open floor plan - This home has it all! The kitchen opens to the family room & features an island w/ a breakfast bar. The family room has a cozy fireplace. All bedrooms upstairs. The master suite has french doors & lots of space. Master bathroom has french doors & separate shower and tub plus double vanity & large walk-in closet. Upstairs has a large game room.HOA Pool is walking distance. The lease allowed only till April 30th, 2021.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 AMERICAN FLAG have any available units?
717 AMERICAN FLAG doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 717 AMERICAN FLAG have?
Some of 717 AMERICAN FLAG's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 AMERICAN FLAG currently offering any rent specials?
717 AMERICAN FLAG isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 AMERICAN FLAG pet-friendly?
No, 717 AMERICAN FLAG is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 717 AMERICAN FLAG offer parking?
Yes, 717 AMERICAN FLAG does offer parking.
Does 717 AMERICAN FLAG have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 AMERICAN FLAG does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 AMERICAN FLAG have a pool?
Yes, 717 AMERICAN FLAG has a pool.
Does 717 AMERICAN FLAG have accessible units?
No, 717 AMERICAN FLAG does not have accessible units.
Does 717 AMERICAN FLAG have units with dishwashers?
No, 717 AMERICAN FLAG does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 717 AMERICAN FLAG have units with air conditioning?
No, 717 AMERICAN FLAG does not have units with air conditioning.
