717 AMERICAN FLAG

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

This home is beautiful from the crown molding throughout the first floor to the laminate wood flooring, neutral paint colors & open floor plan - This home has it all! The kitchen opens to the family room & features an island w/ a breakfast bar. The family room has a cozy fireplace. All bedrooms upstairs. The master suite has french doors & lots of space. Master bathroom has french doors & separate shower and tub plus double vanity & large walk-in closet. Upstairs has a large game room.HOA Pool is walking distance. The lease allowed only till April 30th, 2021.