717 AMERICAN FLAG

Amenities
This home is beautiful from the crown molding throughout the first floor to the laminate wood flooring, neutral paint colors & open floor plan - This home has it all! The kitchen opens to the family room & features an island w/ a breakfast bar. The family room has a cozy fireplace. All bedrooms upstairs. The master suite has french doors & lots of space. Master bathroom has french doors & separate shower and tub plus double vanity & large walk-in closet. Upstairs has a large game room.HOA Pool is walking distance. The lease allowed only till April 30th, 2021.