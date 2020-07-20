All apartments in Schertz
6037 SCENIC LINKS
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:08 AM

6037 SCENIC LINKS

6037 Scenic Links · No Longer Available
Location

6037 Scenic Links, Schertz, TX 78108

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
game room
microwave
Gorgeous Wood Laminate Flooring, Even on the Stairway Kitchen has Stained Cabinets, Black Appliances, including Built-In Microwave, Recess Lighting, & Breakfast Bar Great Master w/ full Bath has Separate Glass Shower/Tub, & Double Vanity, Sophisticated Paint Palette, Upstairs has Big Game Room, Bedroom, & Nice Full Bath, Sliding Glass Door that Opens to spacious back yard. Lovingly maintained property that has easy access to IH-35, Randolph AFB, and plenty of shopping at The Forum. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6037 SCENIC LINKS have any available units?
6037 SCENIC LINKS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 6037 SCENIC LINKS have?
Some of 6037 SCENIC LINKS's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6037 SCENIC LINKS currently offering any rent specials?
6037 SCENIC LINKS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6037 SCENIC LINKS pet-friendly?
No, 6037 SCENIC LINKS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 6037 SCENIC LINKS offer parking?
Yes, 6037 SCENIC LINKS offers parking.
Does 6037 SCENIC LINKS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6037 SCENIC LINKS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6037 SCENIC LINKS have a pool?
No, 6037 SCENIC LINKS does not have a pool.
Does 6037 SCENIC LINKS have accessible units?
No, 6037 SCENIC LINKS does not have accessible units.
Does 6037 SCENIC LINKS have units with dishwashers?
No, 6037 SCENIC LINKS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6037 SCENIC LINKS have units with air conditioning?
No, 6037 SCENIC LINKS does not have units with air conditioning.
