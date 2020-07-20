6037 SCENIC LINKS

Amenities
Gorgeous Wood Laminate Flooring, Even on the Stairway Kitchen has Stained Cabinets, Black Appliances, including Built-In Microwave, Recess Lighting, & Breakfast Bar Great Master w/ full Bath has Separate Glass Shower/Tub, & Double Vanity, Sophisticated Paint Palette, Upstairs has Big Game Room, Bedroom, & Nice Full Bath, Sliding Glass Door that Opens to spacious back yard. Lovingly maintained property that has easy access to IH-35, Randolph AFB, and plenty of shopping at The Forum. No pets allowed.