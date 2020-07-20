6037 SCENIC LINKS

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities game room parking garage

Gorgeous Wood Laminate Flooring, Even on the Stairway Kitchen has Stained Cabinets, Black Appliances, including Built-In Microwave, Recess Lighting, & Breakfast Bar Great Master w/ full Bath has Separate Glass Shower/Tub, & Double Vanity, Sophisticated Paint Palette, Upstairs has Big Game Room, Bedroom, & Nice Full Bath, Sliding Glass Door that Opens to spacious back yard. Lovingly maintained property that has easy access to IH-35, Randolph AFB, and plenty of shopping at The Forum. No pets allowed.