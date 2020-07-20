All apartments in Schertz
Find more places like 5744 Ping Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Schertz, TX
/
5744 Ping Way
Last updated November 21 2019 at 11:28 AM

5744 Ping Way

5744 Ping Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Schertz
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5744 Ping Way, Schertz, TX 78108

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Stunning home in nice neighborhood. Amenity area with pool is in walking distance. Great floor plan with nice trees in front lawn. Four spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The fourth bedroom could be used as a flex/study/game room/second living space/misc. Schools nearby. Minutes away from highways. Must see to appreciate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5744 Ping Way have any available units?
5744 Ping Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 5744 Ping Way have?
Some of 5744 Ping Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5744 Ping Way currently offering any rent specials?
5744 Ping Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5744 Ping Way pet-friendly?
No, 5744 Ping Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 5744 Ping Way offer parking?
Yes, 5744 Ping Way offers parking.
Does 5744 Ping Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5744 Ping Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5744 Ping Way have a pool?
Yes, 5744 Ping Way has a pool.
Does 5744 Ping Way have accessible units?
No, 5744 Ping Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5744 Ping Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5744 Ping Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5744 Ping Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5744 Ping Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd
Schertz, TX 78154

Similar Pages

Schertz 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSchertz 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Schertz Apartments with BalconiesSchertz Apartments with Gyms
Schertz Studio ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX
Alamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX
Bulverde, TXKenedy, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXCanyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District