5744 Ping Way

Stunning home in nice neighborhood. Amenity area with pool is in walking distance. Great floor plan with nice trees in front lawn. Four spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The fourth bedroom could be used as a flex/study/game room/second living space/misc. Schools nearby. Minutes away from highways. Must see to appreciate!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
