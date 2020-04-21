5236 Columbia Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

Immaculate! Single-story home with easy access to I-35, Randolph AFB, and the Forum.This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home is directly across the street from neighborhood pool! Open floor plan has beautiful tiled flooring in the living/dining area and through kitchen & breakfast area - very easy care. Split bedroom plan. Master suite has direct outside access. New carpet (7/30/19). Secluded easy care backyard has covered patio & pergola; relaxing & peaceful! Or enjoy your rocking chairs on a real front porch!

AVAILABLE! 3/2/2 across street from pool has 2 eating areas, split bedroom plan! App at http://HPMapp.com. Fees must be cashiers check/money order delivered to Heritage Property Management, 2338 N Loop 1604 W #120. Separate applications for all persons over 18. App fee online; security deposit due at time of approval. No cash/personal checks. Also for sale - MLS # 1387233!