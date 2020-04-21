All apartments in Schertz
5236 Columbia Drive

Location

5236 Columbia, Schertz, TX 78108

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Immaculate! Single-story home with easy access to I-35, Randolph AFB, and the Forum.This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home is directly across the street from neighborhood pool! Open floor plan has beautiful tiled flooring in the living/dining area and through kitchen & breakfast area - very easy care. Split bedroom plan. Master suite has direct outside access. New carpet (7/30/19). Secluded easy care backyard has covered patio & pergola; relaxing & peaceful! Or enjoy your rocking chairs on a real front porch!
AVAILABLE! 3/2/2 across street from pool has 2 eating areas, split bedroom plan! App at http://HPMapp.com. Fees must be cashiers check/money order delivered to Heritage Property Management, 2338 N Loop 1604 W #120. Separate applications for all persons over 18. App fee online; security deposit due at time of approval. No cash/personal checks. Also for sale - MLS # 1387233!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5236 Columbia Drive have any available units?
5236 Columbia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 5236 Columbia Drive have?
Some of 5236 Columbia Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5236 Columbia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5236 Columbia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5236 Columbia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5236 Columbia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 5236 Columbia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5236 Columbia Drive offers parking.
Does 5236 Columbia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5236 Columbia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5236 Columbia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5236 Columbia Drive has a pool.
Does 5236 Columbia Drive have accessible units?
No, 5236 Columbia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5236 Columbia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5236 Columbia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5236 Columbia Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5236 Columbia Drive has units with air conditioning.

