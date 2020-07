Amenities

Great Open Floor Plan and well kept 3 bed/2 bath home in the Cypress Point Subdivision. Home features a large living/family room with vaulted ceiling that opens to the kitchen with large granite island. Good size bedrooms & closets. Spacious Master Bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and fabulous sitting area. Master bath features double vanity, separate shower and tub with walk in closet. Come see this great home in Schertz!