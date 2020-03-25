4060 Brook Hollow Drive

Amenities
Meticulously maintained 5 bedrooms master down, 3.5 bath home. Upgrades included: Ceiling fans, storm doors, ceramic tile, laminate wood floors, no carpet, faux wood blinds, crown molding, newly painted, neutral colors. Eat n Kitchen, very nice loft, solar screens, nice covered 12x20 patio w/ ceiling fan, large back yard w/sprinker sys., custom shed, insulated garage door, polymer garage flooring, rain gutters. Close by Randolph Air Base, Fort Sam, San Antonio Military Medical Center, Top Rated Schools.