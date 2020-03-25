All apartments in Schertz
Last updated September 1 2019 at 7:21 AM

3925 Windy Brook

3925 Windy Brook · No Longer Available
Location

3925 Windy Brook, Schertz, TX 78154

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Walking distance from Green Valley Elementary School! This recently updated family home has NEW wood look vinyl plank flooring throughout the home, fresh paint, new roof, new AC, it is clean and ready for you to call home! A large covered patio out back extends into the yard space and trees gently shade most of the backyard. There is a storage shed in back and a two car garage with door opener. Master bathroom has separate soaking tub and shower and a walk in closet. This is a rare find in this neighborhood! Make your appointment today and see why this one could make you move!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3925 Windy Brook have any available units?
3925 Windy Brook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 3925 Windy Brook have?
Some of 3925 Windy Brook's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3925 Windy Brook currently offering any rent specials?
3925 Windy Brook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3925 Windy Brook pet-friendly?
No, 3925 Windy Brook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 3925 Windy Brook offer parking?
Yes, 3925 Windy Brook offers parking.
Does 3925 Windy Brook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3925 Windy Brook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3925 Windy Brook have a pool?
No, 3925 Windy Brook does not have a pool.
Does 3925 Windy Brook have accessible units?
Yes, 3925 Windy Brook has accessible units.
Does 3925 Windy Brook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3925 Windy Brook has units with dishwashers.
Does 3925 Windy Brook have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3925 Windy Brook has units with air conditioning.
