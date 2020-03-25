3925 Windy Brook

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Walking distance from Green Valley Elementary School! This recently updated family home has NEW wood look vinyl plank flooring throughout the home, fresh paint, new roof, new AC, it is clean and ready for you to call home! A large covered patio out back extends into the yard space and trees gently shade most of the backyard. There is a storage shed in back and a two car garage with door opener. Master bathroom has separate soaking tub and shower and a walk in closet. This is a rare find in this neighborhood! Make your appointment today and see why this one could make you move!