Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated game room bathtub

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in highly desired Cibolo neighborhood and SCUCISD. Spacious master suite features separate garden tub and shower, and double vanity. Large covered patio is perfect for entertaining year round. Home features stunning tile backsplash and upgraded tile countertops. Home also has a game room, 3 car garage, standard appliances and much more. Easy commute to Fort Sam Houston and Randolph AFB. This home is a must see!