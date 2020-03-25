Amenities
2736 War Admiral Available 03/09/20 Beautiful First Time Rental in Belmont Park! - Lovely Rental in Belmont Park! Open floor plan, Beautiful vinyl plank flooring in the living room and dining room, ceiling fans in all 3 bedrooms; 2 living areas; 2 dining areas. Large walk-in pantry off open kitchen w/ lots of counter-space. The yard is spacious with beautiful mature trees. Spacious game room upstairs. Extended covered patio with a ceiling fan to enjoy year-round. Refrigerator included. Neighborhood amenities include pool, parks, and jogging trail.
(RLNE4109688)