Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool ceiling fan game room refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room pool

2736 War Admiral Available 03/09/20 Beautiful First Time Rental in Belmont Park! - Lovely Rental in Belmont Park! Open floor plan, Beautiful vinyl plank flooring in the living room and dining room, ceiling fans in all 3 bedrooms; 2 living areas; 2 dining areas. Large walk-in pantry off open kitchen w/ lots of counter-space. The yard is spacious with beautiful mature trees. Spacious game room upstairs. Extended covered patio with a ceiling fan to enjoy year-round. Refrigerator included. Neighborhood amenities include pool, parks, and jogging trail.



(RLNE4109688)