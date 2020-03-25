All apartments in Schertz
2736 War Admiral

2736 War Admiral · No Longer Available
Location

2736 War Admiral, Schertz, TX 78108

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
game room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
pool
2736 War Admiral Available 03/09/20 Beautiful First Time Rental in Belmont Park! - Lovely Rental in Belmont Park! Open floor plan, Beautiful vinyl plank flooring in the living room and dining room, ceiling fans in all 3 bedrooms; 2 living areas; 2 dining areas. Large walk-in pantry off open kitchen w/ lots of counter-space. The yard is spacious with beautiful mature trees. Spacious game room upstairs. Extended covered patio with a ceiling fan to enjoy year-round. Refrigerator included. Neighborhood amenities include pool, parks, and jogging trail.

(RLNE4109688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2736 War Admiral have any available units?
2736 War Admiral doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 2736 War Admiral have?
Some of 2736 War Admiral's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2736 War Admiral currently offering any rent specials?
2736 War Admiral is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2736 War Admiral pet-friendly?
Yes, 2736 War Admiral is pet friendly.
Does 2736 War Admiral offer parking?
No, 2736 War Admiral does not offer parking.
Does 2736 War Admiral have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2736 War Admiral does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2736 War Admiral have a pool?
Yes, 2736 War Admiral has a pool.
Does 2736 War Admiral have accessible units?
No, 2736 War Admiral does not have accessible units.
Does 2736 War Admiral have units with dishwashers?
No, 2736 War Admiral does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2736 War Admiral have units with air conditioning?
No, 2736 War Admiral does not have units with air conditioning.

