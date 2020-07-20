204 Lee St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1 bed/1 bath apartment in Schertz! - Come take a look at this cozy 1 bed/1bath apartment located in Schertz! Recent updates include new paint, new flooring, new fixtures, new kitchen counter top, and cordless mini-blinds on the windows. No carpet! A refrigerator and a stackable washer/dryer are included with the rental. Minutes from IH-35, Loop 1604, Randolph AFB, and the Forum Shopping Center.



Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.



Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.

$100.00 one time lease administration fee

$8.00/month administration fee

$12.50/month tenant liability insurance or supply your own

$20.00/month AC preventative maintenance program



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $55 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



