10217 Colonel Ridge.

Large 4 Bedroom in Schertz w/Game & Media Rooms! - Beautiful , well maintained 4 bedroom 3.5 bath 2 car garage in desirable Willow Grove Subdivision. Home has many features such as corner lot, Master bedroom downstairs with secondary rooms upstairs for privacy, updated GE appliances, gas stove, open floor plan, Jack and Jill bath upstairs, large game room (33 x 20) and impressive Media Room. Exterior features a level lot with manicured lawn, extra wide driveway and added walkways. Home is also for sale ! $500.00 non-refundable cleaning fee. Pets are negotiable on a case by case basis.



