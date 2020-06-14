72 Apartments for rent in Dripping Springs, TX with garage

Apartment List
Dripping Springs apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-i... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
3 Units Available
The Ridge at Headwaters
1040 Flathead Dr, Dripping Springs, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,345
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1198 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
215 Diamond Point Drive
215 Diamond Point Drive, Dripping Springs, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2100 sqft
GORGEOUS HOME IN THE HEART OF DRIPPING SPRINGS - ** Lease by June 15 and get HALF OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT ** This beautiful, 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is in the heart of Dripping Springs, within walking distance to downtown, close to HEB, Home

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
165 Buckthorn DR
165 Buckthorn Drive, Dripping Springs, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1992 sqft
Location, location, location! This 3/2.5 is located right in the heart of downtown Dripping Springs, a quick walk to the Farmer's Market, local restaurants and parks.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
230 Loving TRL
230 Loving Trail, Dripping Springs, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
2760 sqft
Quiet setting for this well maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex with 2 car attached garage. Stained concrete flooring in living and kitchen areas. Carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen is open to living. Plenty of privacy. Fenced backyard.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
430 Old Fitzhugh RD
430 Old Fitzhugh Road, Dripping Springs, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1501 sqft
Built in 2011, this unit features wood floors, granite counters w/ stainless undermount sink, s/s appliances, 1/2 bath on 1st flr, 1 car garage, 3 beds (inc master w/ en suite) & secondary full bath up, laundry hook-ups up, & fully fenced yard w/
Results within 5 miles of Dripping Springs
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
29 Units Available
Fox Hill
8800 US-290 W, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,031
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1313 sqft
Central, ideal location near Hwy 290 and I-35. Impressive amenities at this green and pet-friendly community: pool, community garden, dog park. Relaxing interior features include bathtubs, fireplace, and spacious walk-in closets.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
11616 Cherisse Drive
11616 Cherisse Drive, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,575
2549 sqft
This gorgeous home is located in the desirable Meridian Park subdivision of southwest Austin.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
143 Wild Turkey Cove
143 Wild Turkey Drive, Hays County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2273 sqft
Modern, Move In Ready, Open Floor Plan! Single Story - This home features a beautiful open. single story, floor plan, updated home that's move in ready! Enjoy easy tile flooring throughout the home, granite counter tops, and an open floor plan.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
West Oak Hill
1 Unit Available
212 Cistern WAY
212 Cistern Way, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2600 sqft
New construction in Parten Ranch! Come see this excellent opportunity to live in a home that was just completed. Large one story with all of the bells and whistles! New sod and full sprinkler system included.
Results within 10 miles of Dripping Springs
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:00am
11 Units Available
Camden Cedar Hills
4100 W Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,319
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful living near Circle C Ranch Metro Park on Slaughter Creek. Near Bowie High School. Upscale amenities include energy-efficient windows, gourmet kitchens and luxury bathrooms. On-site gaming lounge and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:13am
East Oak Hill
35 Units Available
Park at Monterey Oaks
4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,155
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1116 sqft
The Archstone Greenbelt is a short walk from these contemporary apartments, which have recessed ceilings, double crown molding and oak cabinetry. Enjoy use of a community garden and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
East Oak Hill
41 Units Available
Sedona Springs
4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$967
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1248 sqft
Central location, close to major highways. Units feature a washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Luxurious community offers residents access to parking, gym, pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:46am
$
West Oak Hill
38 Units Available
AMLI Covered Bridge
8715 W Highway 71, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,258
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,697
1733 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour gym, fire pit, garage and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Close to shopping and dining in Southwest Austin.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
The Santal
7624 Tecoma Cir, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,290
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,302
1462 sqft
With views of downtown Austin and moments from Barton Creek Habitat Preserve, these brand-new apartment homes feature yards, wood floors, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a dog washing station, poolside cabanas, and a gym.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
10 Units Available
The Saint Mary
7500 West Slaughter Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,445
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1432 sqft
Experience a blissful lifestyle when you live at The Saint Mary. Our clean and contemporary design provides an unparalleled living experience for all residents.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West Oak Hill
32 Units Available
Bell Hill Country
8600 W Highway 71, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,054
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1310 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments include granite countertops, walk-in closets, garden tubs and sunrooms. Residents have full access of on-site gym, clubhouse, pool, and dog park. Close to US-71, Us-290, Hill Country Galleria and Life Austin Amphitheater.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
33 Units Available
Bell Austin Southwest
3621 W Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1182 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the MoPac Expressway and I-35. Units offer amenities like laundry, patio/balcony, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community also includes parking garage, pool, and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
East Oak Hill
62 Units Available
Preserve at Travis Creek
5604 Southwest Parkway, Barton Creek, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,928
1362 sqft
Close to Highway 290 and MoPac Expressway, Regents School of Austin, St. Andrew's, Oak Hill Elementary, Oak Hill Park, and Gaines Greenbelt. Pet-friendly apartments with fitness center (fitness instructor, virtual reality spin bikes, etc.), hammock garden, mountain bike rental, 2.5 mile hike and bike trail.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
West Oak Hill
18 Units Available
Palo Verde
7880 US 290 Hwy West, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Zilker Park, Pedernales Falls State Park and area restaurants. This new construction community features the best of modern living. A large outdoor space with a clubroom, ample walking paths and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West Oak Hill
39 Units Available
Lantana Ridge
6636 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,073
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,583
1269 sqft
Built on 55 acres of land in a quiet neighborhood, just 10 minutes from Austin's downtown. Newly renovated homes have granite counters, stainless steel apartments and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West Oak Hill
19 Units Available
Bell Quarry Hill
7000 Convict Hill Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,185
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1041 sqft
Gated community with one- and two-bedroom homes, located close to Austin Waldorf School and Route 290. Apartments have patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
32 Units Available
Ridgeview
8600 Brodie Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1432 sqft
Close to S MoPac Expressway, Boone Elementary School, Mariposa Montessori School, Covington Middle School, and Dick Nichols District Park. Pet-friendly, surround sound movie theater, fitness classes, resort-style pool, built-in wine racks and bookcases, large walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
40 Units Available
The Mansions at Lakeway
5313 Serene Hills Dr, Lakeway, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,549
1539 sqft
This smoke-free community features granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Residents have full access to the game room, clubhouse and garage. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Oak Hill
28 Units Available
Windsor Oak Hill
6701 Rialto Boulevard, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,290
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1204 sqft
Location near Southwest Parkway makes commuting easy. Pet-friendly building with access to fitness center, pool and picnic area with grills. Apartments feature private balconies, washers and dryers.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Dripping Springs, TX

Dripping Springs apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

