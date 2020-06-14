Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

60 Apartments for rent in Canyon Lake, TX with garage

Canyon Lake apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
120 Clearwater
120 Clearwater Court, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1352 sqft
Beautiful move in ready property. Well maintained duplex unit with an open floorpan, large oversized windows offering lots of natural light, 2 large bedrooms and bathrooms and living room fireplace. New wood plank flooring in living spaces.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6 Oak Villa Rd G-1
6 Oak Villa Road, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1211 sqft
6 Oak Villa Rd G-1 Available 08/03/20 Serene 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo Near All You Could Want On Canyon Lake!! - Spacious condo less than a mile from Canyon Lake.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Ensenada Shores at Canyon Lake
1 Unit Available
1262 Cross Gable
1262 Cross Gable, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1539 sqft
Gorgeous new construction rental! This home features 3 spacious bedrooms with 2 bathrooms, a 2 car garage, granite countertops, and custom cabinets. Spacious master suite with bay window. Within the dining area, there is a beautiful built-in buffet.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Canyon Lake Village West
1 Unit Available
1393 Laurie
1393 Laurie Drive, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1146 sqft
AVAILABLE 1ST PART OF JULY. 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH W/ HUGE GARAGE W/ STORAGE UP IN ATTIC. HOME HAS WOODING BURNING FIREPLACE, FENCED, LITTLE BBQ PATIO IN BACK, & NO CARPET ETC... PET NEGOTIABLE CASE BY CASE W/ EXTRA DEPOSIT.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
254 N Scenic Loop
254 North Scenic Loop, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1410 sqft
HOME CLOSE TO SATTLER W/ GREAT VIEWS, FIREPLACE W/ LOFT OR BEDROOM UPSTAIRS. CLOSE TO POOL AND BOATRAMP. Available after June 1st! Tenant occupied until 5/31, showings will not be available while tenant occupied due to covid-19.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
112 Clearwater Court
112 Clearwater Court, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1416 sqft
One level condo located off of FM 306. Vaulted ceilings in living room, dining room, large master bath with walk in closet.

1 of 48

Last updated March 14 at 07:05pm
1 Unit Available
1660 McIver Road
1660 McIver, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1378 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED - MONTHLY Rental. Welcome Home to your Fabulous Hill Country Ranch Home in Canyon Lake, TX. Great ranch property w/ breathtaking views in 270 deg. Boasts 3 bdr/2 bath home, 2 car detached garage with Effic. Apt.
Results within 5 miles of Canyon Lake

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
6820 Spring Branch Road Spring Branch TX 78070
6820 Spring Branch Road, Comal County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3308 sqft
STUNNING CONTEMPORARY STYLE CUSTOM HOME IN BEAUTIFUL AND DESIRABLE SPRING BRANCH HILL COUNTRY AREA! 3308 SQFT OF OPEN FLOOR PLAN AT ITS BEST, 4BEDROOMS - 3.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
514 Carriage House
514 Carriage House, Comal County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1887 sqft
*HOME IS TO BE BUILT* PLEASE REFER TO ASSOCIATED DOCS FOR EXTERIOR SELECTIONS AND FLOOR PLANS. IMAGES ARE OF ANOTHER RENTAL HOME IN THE SAME SUBDIVISION. COMPLETION EARLY FALL 2020..

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
28866 Country Drive
28866 Country Dr, Comal County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
1995 sqft
3 BR/2.5 Bath with an over-sized two car garage, with beautiful travertine marble floors and granite counters throughout, high ceilings with crown molding, large Living/Dining/Kitchen that come with in wall surround system and amplifier.
Results within 10 miles of Canyon Lake
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
Landa Park
56 Units Available
The Landmark
144 Landa St, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1213 sqft
Steeped in history yet modernized with luxurious features, The Landmark, apartments in New Braunfels, Texas, offers residents an exceptional standard of living.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
$
59 Units Available
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$920
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1109 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of natural light near Highway 337. Floorplans feature granite countertops, large windows and private laundry. Residents have access to community yoga equipment and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
41 Units Available
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,052
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1558 sqft
Luxury community with 150-foot swimming pool and sun deck. Outdoor fireplace and lounge. Apartments feature high ceilings, granite counters and under-cabinet lighting. Double-pane windows and crown molding. Near Creekside Town Center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:42am
9 Units Available
La Sierra
520 FM 306, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$987
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1146 sqft
Community amenities include outdoor pool, laundry center, clubhouse and BBQ area. Residents enjoy units with linen closet, pantry and private balcony. Convenient location off I-35 and minutes from Landa Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
20 Units Available
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1120 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse amenities include gym, pool and internet cafe. Garage parking available. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
42 Units Available
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$943
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in New Braunfels features open kitchen layouts, private balconies, wood-like floors and spacious closets. Close to everything, including tons of shopping and dining. TX-46 and I-35 are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
29 Units Available
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1180 sqft
Located close to the heart of historic New Braunfels. Community has fountains, pool, and tanning beds. Units feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and more.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
12 Units Available
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,174
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1297 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 07:57am
3 Units Available
Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,029
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
Spacious apartments have walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Pets are welcome. The complex has a fitness center and a barbecue area. Convenient location near Interstate 35 and Cypress Bend Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:54am
$
10 Units Available
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$956
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly opened apartment community featuring outdoor grilling stations and a 24-hour gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes have walk-in closets, wood-like floors and granite countertops. Easy access to I-35 and near New Braunfels Town Center.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
2120 STEPHENS PLACE
2120 Stephens Place, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$974
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This brand new community is perfection! The New Braunfels location is close to IH-35 and the town center.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
226 Hamburg Avenue
226 Hamburg Avenue, New Braunfels, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,797
2382 sqft
Luxury 4 Bedroom with 3 Car Garage on "the hill" in New Braunfels. Available Early June 2020! Highly desirable gated A+ community of Manor Creek.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
261 S Water Ln
261 South Water Lane, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1380 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
691 Rosemary
691 Rose Mary Drive, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1200 sqft
3/2/2 Home on Corner Lot Minutes from Landa Park & Downtown New Braunfels! - 3/2/2 Home on Corner Lot Minutes from Landa Park & Downtown New Braunfels! Across from Seele Elementary, This Amazing Find Won't Last Long! Features Include: Refrigerator,
City Guide for Canyon Lake, TX

"Well I guess you were right. / The Bluebonnets are worth the drive and / Now I'm here in Canyon Lake alone. / I know you came here / When you were down and feeling blue. / And it helped you sort out the pieces on your own." --Roger Creager, "Fun All Wrong"

Home to over 21,000 residents and a growing favorite for vacationers alike, Canyon Lake is the type of town a person can easily fall in love with. For most people, the thought of moving here is cause enough for excitement. The hard work of finding an apartment on the other hand not so much. If you're looking forward to the big move but are unsure about the logistics of finding places for rent in Canyon Lake, you're in luck. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Canyon Lake, TX

Canyon Lake apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

