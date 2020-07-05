All apartments in San Marcos
Location

900 Peques Street, San Marcos, TX 78666
Forest Hills

recently renovated
recently renovated
A student's life can be full of lots of decisions! Don't let college housing be one of them any longer and choose the stress free option! This community is conveniently is located right across the street from TSU and only minutes from the San Marcos River, restaurants, shopping, entertainment and nightlife! You'll be on top of a beautiful hill with one of the best views in town! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 900 Peques St have any available units?
900 Peques St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
Is 900 Peques St currently offering any rent specials?
900 Peques St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Peques St pet-friendly?
No, 900 Peques St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 900 Peques St offer parking?
No, 900 Peques St does not offer parking.
Does 900 Peques St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 Peques St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Peques St have a pool?
No, 900 Peques St does not have a pool.
Does 900 Peques St have accessible units?
No, 900 Peques St does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Peques St have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 Peques St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 900 Peques St have units with air conditioning?
No, 900 Peques St does not have units with air conditioning.

