900 Peques St

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

A student's life can be full of lots of decisions! Don't let college housing be one of them any longer and choose the stress free option! This community is conveniently is located right across the street from TSU and only minutes from the San Marcos River, restaurants, shopping, entertainment and nightlife! You'll be on top of a beautiful hill with one of the best views in town! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.