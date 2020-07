Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

This house is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, with a huge master bedroom and closet! Attached 2 car garage, hardwood floors downstairs and Saltillo tile in the kitchen. Balcony upstairs just off the game room/second living room. Nice backyard with three Orange trees and a garden area. Within walking distance to campus, right up North LBJ.