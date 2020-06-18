All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated May 7 2020 at 9:56 AM

737 Willow Ridge

737 Willow Ridge · (512) 667-6485
Location

737 Willow Ridge, San Marcos, TX 78666

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 737 Willow Ridge · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2996 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
737 Willow Ridge Available 05/22/20 737 Willow Ridge - A Beautiful Georgian Colonial with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths sits atop an acre+, in a cul-de-sac, in highly sought after The Ridge at Willow Creek in San Marcos, Texas!! Dine with friends and family in the oversized dining room with colonial shutters opened wide overlooking the rolling hill country. Relax with a movie in the secondary living area/man cave tucked away on the east wing. Cozy up to a fire with a good book in the living area with natural light flowing in through the two story wall of windows! Year round enjoyment when you open all three french doors between the living and the back porch to enjoy a cool breeze or the warm sun during breakfast with wildlife. Dual front porches both on the entry level and second floor. Lunch in the city is only a couple minutes away! Extremely oversized, detached two car garage with huge workshop area! Extra space in the rear for amenities such as tennis courts, pool or even more garage space. Super close to TXST, IH-35, shopping and more!

Call office for showings 512-667-6485
Currently Occupied.
Please allow up to 24 hours prior to showing.

(RLNE2288522)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 Willow Ridge have any available units?
737 Willow Ridge has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 737 Willow Ridge have?
Some of 737 Willow Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 Willow Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
737 Willow Ridge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 Willow Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 737 Willow Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 737 Willow Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 737 Willow Ridge does offer parking.
Does 737 Willow Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 737 Willow Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 Willow Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 737 Willow Ridge has a pool.
Does 737 Willow Ridge have accessible units?
No, 737 Willow Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 737 Willow Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 737 Willow Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
