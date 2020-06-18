Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

737 Willow Ridge Available 05/22/20 737 Willow Ridge - A Beautiful Georgian Colonial with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths sits atop an acre+, in a cul-de-sac, in highly sought after The Ridge at Willow Creek in San Marcos, Texas!! Dine with friends and family in the oversized dining room with colonial shutters opened wide overlooking the rolling hill country. Relax with a movie in the secondary living area/man cave tucked away on the east wing. Cozy up to a fire with a good book in the living area with natural light flowing in through the two story wall of windows! Year round enjoyment when you open all three french doors between the living and the back porch to enjoy a cool breeze or the warm sun during breakfast with wildlife. Dual front porches both on the entry level and second floor. Lunch in the city is only a couple minutes away! Extremely oversized, detached two car garage with huge workshop area! Extra space in the rear for amenities such as tennis courts, pool or even more garage space. Super close to TXST, IH-35, shopping and more!



Call office for showings 512-667-6485

Currently Occupied.

Please allow up to 24 hours prior to showing.



(RLNE2288522)