700 North LBJ Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool

Available 07/20/20 No breed restrictions for dogs!

No water bill!

2 walk-in closets!

Island in kitchen!

Extra vanity in master bedroom!

Pet friendly!

Walking distance to TXST!



Licensed real estate agent - Apartment Pros

Pricing and availability are subject to change at the apartment's discretion. San Marcos is a volatile market and prices/specials for some apartments change daily. Call me for the latest up to date information for prices and specials.



For more info call or text Cody @ 5l2-2l6-3402

Or visit my website at: www.ApartmentsInSanMarcos.com



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/700-n-lbj-dr-san-marcos-tx-78666-usa/e08a6cb3-f149-4987-bba4-863ac1b43ee2



(RLNE5759743)