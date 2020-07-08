All apartments in San Marcos
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
700 North LBJ Drive
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

700 North LBJ Drive

700 North Lbj Drive · No Longer Available
Location

700 North Lbj Drive, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
Available 07/20/20 No breed restrictions for dogs!
No water bill!
2 walk-in closets!
Island in kitchen!
Extra vanity in master bedroom!
Pet friendly!
Walking distance to TXST!

Licensed real estate agent - Apartment Pros
Pricing and availability are subject to change at the apartment's discretion. San Marcos is a volatile market and prices/specials for some apartments change daily. Call me for the latest up to date information for prices and specials.

For more info call or text Cody @ 5l2-2l6-3402
Or visit my website at: www.ApartmentsInSanMarcos.com

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/700-n-lbj-dr-san-marcos-tx-78666-usa/e08a6cb3-f149-4987-bba4-863ac1b43ee2

(RLNE5759743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 North LBJ Drive have any available units?
700 North LBJ Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 North LBJ Drive have?
Some of 700 North LBJ Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 North LBJ Drive currently offering any rent specials?
700 North LBJ Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 North LBJ Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 North LBJ Drive is pet friendly.
Does 700 North LBJ Drive offer parking?
Yes, 700 North LBJ Drive offers parking.
Does 700 North LBJ Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 North LBJ Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 North LBJ Drive have a pool?
Yes, 700 North LBJ Drive has a pool.
Does 700 North LBJ Drive have accessible units?
No, 700 North LBJ Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 700 North LBJ Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 North LBJ Drive has units with dishwashers.

