Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

This wonderful home available to rent immediately!! Located across the street from Texas State University with a 5 minute walk to campus! With 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, this home also has a patio with a gated backyard as well! Rooms have ceiling fans as well as tall ceilings! All together, this property has a total of 2,298 sqft! Hurry and come see this outstanding property!