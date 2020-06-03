All apartments in San Marcos
413 Hunters Hill Drive
Last updated April 23 2020 at 3:28 AM

413 Hunters Hill Drive

413 Hunters Hill Dr · No Longer Available
Location

413 Hunters Hill Dr, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A bright spacious one story house with extra windows, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, tile floors in every room. Kitchen open to dinning room and living area. Fenced in backyard with full yard sprinklers and double size covered porch (with 2 ceiling fans) looking out to mature oak trees and multi acre green space. Kitchen has quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry. Master Bedroom has extra window, master bath has two vanities and double shower. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Water softener. Larger lot, 10 fruit trees and 10 rose bushes. Easy access to IH-35.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Hunters Hill Drive have any available units?
413 Hunters Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 413 Hunters Hill Drive have?
Some of 413 Hunters Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 Hunters Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
413 Hunters Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Hunters Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 413 Hunters Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 413 Hunters Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 413 Hunters Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 413 Hunters Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Hunters Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Hunters Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 413 Hunters Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 413 Hunters Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 413 Hunters Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Hunters Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 413 Hunters Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.

