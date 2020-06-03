413 Hunters Hill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

A bright spacious one story house with extra windows, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, tile floors in every room. Kitchen open to dinning room and living area. Fenced in backyard with full yard sprinklers and double size covered porch (with 2 ceiling fans) looking out to mature oak trees and multi acre green space. Kitchen has quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry. Master Bedroom has extra window, master bath has two vanities and double shower. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Water softener. Larger lot, 10 fruit trees and 10 rose bushes. Easy access to IH-35.