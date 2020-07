Amenities

dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator

Quiet neighborhood, backyard is bordered by Old Bastrop Road and the countryside. Fast access to shopping, major highways and Texas State University. A freshly painted cozy three bedroom, two bathroom home with major kitchen appliances that includes a new stove. New vinyl plank flooring in bedrooms. No pets. Smoking outside only.