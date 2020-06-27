All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 3331 Ranch Road 12 - 105C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
3331 Ranch Road 12 - 105C
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

3331 Ranch Road 12 - 105C

3331 Ranch Road 12 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3331 Ranch Road 12, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Stand alone Efficiency Style Log Cabin available for an immediate move in only minutes from downtown San Marcos TX and TX State University. Wooded Hill Country area behind the plaza creates a serene and peaceful park like setting. Pet Breed Restrictions & 40 LBS Weight Limit.
Rent includes Water, Waste Water & Trash.
***Available for a February Move In*** The log cabin plaza is a premiere mixed use site perched on the Gateway to the Hill Country. It includes Residential Units with Efficiencies, 1 Bed 1 Baths, 2 Bed 1 Baths, 2 Bed 2 Baths, and multiple commercial units. Water, Waste Water, and Trash are paid by owner. Only minutes from downtown San Marcos and Texas State University with Wooded area behind the plaza creating a serene and peaceful park like setting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3331 Ranch Road 12 - 105C have any available units?
3331 Ranch Road 12 - 105C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
Is 3331 Ranch Road 12 - 105C currently offering any rent specials?
3331 Ranch Road 12 - 105C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3331 Ranch Road 12 - 105C pet-friendly?
Yes, 3331 Ranch Road 12 - 105C is pet friendly.
Does 3331 Ranch Road 12 - 105C offer parking?
Yes, 3331 Ranch Road 12 - 105C offers parking.
Does 3331 Ranch Road 12 - 105C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3331 Ranch Road 12 - 105C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3331 Ranch Road 12 - 105C have a pool?
No, 3331 Ranch Road 12 - 105C does not have a pool.
Does 3331 Ranch Road 12 - 105C have accessible units?
No, 3331 Ranch Road 12 - 105C does not have accessible units.
Does 3331 Ranch Road 12 - 105C have units with dishwashers?
No, 3331 Ranch Road 12 - 105C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3331 Ranch Road 12 - 105C have units with air conditioning?
No, 3331 Ranch Road 12 - 105C does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sadler House Luxury Apartment Homes
1271 Sadler Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Park Hill
1001 Leah Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
Blanco River Lodge
1650 River Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
McCarty Commons
1476 E McCarty Ln
San Marcos, TX 78666
Encino Pointe Apartment Homes
1800 Post Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Cedars of San Marcos
1101 Leah Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
Parkway Grande Apartment Homes
1811 Medical Pkwy
San Marcos, TX 78666
Clarewood Apartments
1400 Clarewood Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Blanco Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas State UniversityHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College District