308 Yale St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities community garden parking garage pet friendly

Newly Remodeled Home on Large Corner Lot - Owner is putting the final touches on this completely remodeled 3 bedroom 3 bath house that is just steps away from the Texas State Campus and in a Single Family Neighborhood. Home features quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets and shelving, vinyl wood plank flooring, two living room/office areas, large bed rooms and plenty of storage space. The house allows for front and rear parking, 2 car garage parking, home to many mature trees and is located across the street from a community garden.



Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. It is located near restaurants and the Texas State Recreation Center.



We are looking for quiet tenants to care for the home as if it were their own. Not really interested in pets. Call to schedule a showing 512-396-4580



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4806702)