Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:43 PM

308 Yale St.

308 Yale Street · No Longer Available
Location

308 Yale Street, San Marcos, TX 78666
Alamo

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
community garden
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
community garden
parking
garage
pet friendly
Newly Remodeled Home on Large Corner Lot - Owner is putting the final touches on this completely remodeled 3 bedroom 3 bath house that is just steps away from the Texas State Campus and in a Single Family Neighborhood. Home features quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets and shelving, vinyl wood plank flooring, two living room/office areas, large bed rooms and plenty of storage space. The house allows for front and rear parking, 2 car garage parking, home to many mature trees and is located across the street from a community garden.

Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. It is located near restaurants and the Texas State Recreation Center.

We are looking for quiet tenants to care for the home as if it were their own. Not really interested in pets. Call to schedule a showing 512-396-4580

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4806702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Yale St. have any available units?
308 Yale St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 Yale St. have?
Some of 308 Yale St.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Yale St. currently offering any rent specials?
308 Yale St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Yale St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 Yale St. is pet friendly.
Does 308 Yale St. offer parking?
Yes, 308 Yale St. offers parking.
Does 308 Yale St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Yale St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Yale St. have a pool?
No, 308 Yale St. does not have a pool.
Does 308 Yale St. have accessible units?
No, 308 Yale St. does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Yale St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 Yale St. does not have units with dishwashers.
