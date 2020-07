Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan game room ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

This home is the first home built by Buffington Homes in Blanco Vista. This 5 Bedroom home, has 2 bedroom downstairs, 3 Bedrooms upstairs and Gameroom, 8' Mahogany Door, Upgraded Tile and much, much more. Available in July. Please call our office to set up a showing. We must give a next day notice to our current tenants. Masks and gloves are requested.