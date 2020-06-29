Blanco River Village subdivision - 2 bedroom 2.5 bath - new flooring, and new interior. Bedrooms are upstairs with no shared walls with neighbors. 2 car garage detached from house as well. Call or email us today for more information
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 240 Trestle Tree have any available units?
240 Trestle Tree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 Trestle Tree have?
Some of 240 Trestle Tree's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 Trestle Tree currently offering any rent specials?
240 Trestle Tree is not currently offering any rent specials.