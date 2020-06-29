All apartments in San Marcos
240 Trestle Tree

Location

240 Trestle Tree, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Blanco River Village subdivision - 2 bedroom 2.5 bath - new flooring, and new interior. Bedrooms are upstairs with no shared walls with neighbors. 2 car garage detached from house as well. Call or email us today for more information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Trestle Tree have any available units?
240 Trestle Tree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 Trestle Tree have?
Some of 240 Trestle Tree's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 Trestle Tree currently offering any rent specials?
240 Trestle Tree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Trestle Tree pet-friendly?
No, 240 Trestle Tree is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 240 Trestle Tree offer parking?
Yes, 240 Trestle Tree offers parking.
Does 240 Trestle Tree have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 Trestle Tree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Trestle Tree have a pool?
No, 240 Trestle Tree does not have a pool.
Does 240 Trestle Tree have accessible units?
No, 240 Trestle Tree does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Trestle Tree have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 Trestle Tree has units with dishwashers.
