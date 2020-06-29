240 Trestle Tree

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Blanco River Village subdivision - 2 bedroom 2.5 bath - new flooring, and new interior. Bedrooms are upstairs with no shared walls with neighbors. 2 car garage detached from house as well. Call or email us today for more information