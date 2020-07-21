225 Lacey Oak Loop

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

ONLY ONE EXIT FROM KYLE. Check out this gorgeous home by Perry Homes built just one year ago! This home features four spacious bedrooms and three full bathrooms. You'll love the open floorplan with many unique features throughout. Granite countertops in the kitchen include a large island with a built in sink. Gas stove. Water softener and reverse osmosis drinking water in the kitchen. Laundry room is connected to the master closet. Large covered patio in the backyard looks out over a walking trail directly behind the home. No back neighbors and beautiful scenery. Energy efficient home with very low utility costs. There is a fishing pond within walking distance and the Blanco River and 5 Mile Park is only a block away. Awesome community pool and playground nearby. Blanco Vista Elementary School just down the street. Pets are case by case.