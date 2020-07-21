All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:45 AM

225 Lacey Oak Loop

225 Lacey Oak Loop · No Longer Available
Location

225 Lacey Oak Loop, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
ONLY ONE EXIT FROM KYLE. Check out this gorgeous home by Perry Homes built just one year ago! This home features four spacious bedrooms and three full bathrooms. You'll love the open floorplan with many unique features throughout. Granite countertops in the kitchen include a large island with a built in sink. Gas stove. Water softener and reverse osmosis drinking water in the kitchen. Laundry room is connected to the master closet. Large covered patio in the backyard looks out over a walking trail directly behind the home. No back neighbors and beautiful scenery. Energy efficient home with very low utility costs. There is a fishing pond within walking distance and the Blanco River and 5 Mile Park is only a block away. Awesome community pool and playground nearby. Blanco Vista Elementary School just down the street. Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Lacey Oak Loop have any available units?
225 Lacey Oak Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 Lacey Oak Loop have?
Some of 225 Lacey Oak Loop's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Lacey Oak Loop currently offering any rent specials?
225 Lacey Oak Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Lacey Oak Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 Lacey Oak Loop is pet friendly.
Does 225 Lacey Oak Loop offer parking?
Yes, 225 Lacey Oak Loop offers parking.
Does 225 Lacey Oak Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Lacey Oak Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Lacey Oak Loop have a pool?
Yes, 225 Lacey Oak Loop has a pool.
Does 225 Lacey Oak Loop have accessible units?
No, 225 Lacey Oak Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Lacey Oak Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 Lacey Oak Loop has units with dishwashers.
