in unit laundry recently renovated

Live in the center of all the San Marcos fun, only a short walk from the TSU campus and instant access to San Marcos' favorite hot spots. Enjoy a unique living experience with plenty of perks and amenities available. Some of the features here include: Historic design Energy-efficient construction Window roller shades 9' ceilings Texas-sized closets Oversized tubs Washer and dryer Fully-equipped kitchen Extra insulation in floors and walls Be one of the lucky people to lease here and inquire today! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.