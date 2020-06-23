All apartments in San Marcos
213 Dieter Drive
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:35 PM

213 Dieter Drive

213 Dieter Dr · No Longer Available
Location

213 Dieter Dr, San Marcos, TX 78666
Heritage

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
located minutes from the Amazon distribution center or Texas State! The flexible floor plan offers an addtl living area you cld use as a study or formal dining. The kitchen w/ granite counters, subway tile backsplash & large center island is open to the living room w/ Vinyl plank flooring in all Living /wet areas. The large master bedroom is located off of the family room and features 2 sinks, separate tub and shower with a large walk-in closet.! Lawn care, garage door opener, ceiling fan in Master & Fridge incl. Step Outside and enjoy the nice covered patio with NO rear neighbors!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Dieter Drive have any available units?
213 Dieter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 Dieter Drive have?
Some of 213 Dieter Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Dieter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
213 Dieter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Dieter Drive pet-friendly?
No, 213 Dieter Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 213 Dieter Drive offer parking?
Yes, 213 Dieter Drive offers parking.
Does 213 Dieter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Dieter Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Dieter Drive have a pool?
No, 213 Dieter Drive does not have a pool.
Does 213 Dieter Drive have accessible units?
No, 213 Dieter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Dieter Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Dieter Drive has units with dishwashers.

