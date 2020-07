Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available for immediate occupancy! Great location! Close to TX State and easy access to Wonder World Dr. Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Home backs up to neighborhood park. Home is located in a single family residential zone and is subject to City of San Marcos occupancy restrictions. $1500 month or $1450 with a two year lease, $1500 deposit, $350 non-refundable pet fee per pet, $50 application fee per occupant. Tenant/occupant to verify schools.