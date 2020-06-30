All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 1818 Old Ranch Rd 12.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
1818 Old Ranch Rd 12
Last updated April 19 2020 at 8:15 AM

1818 Old Ranch Rd 12

1818 Old Ranch Road 12 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1818 Old Ranch Road 12, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
coffee bar
volleyball court
business center
game room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
coffee bar
gym
game room
volleyball court
Enjoy a casual lifestyle accented with a variety of amenities including a Starbucks coffee bar, a business center, game room, a fitness center with tanning beds, sand volleyball and a sports court! There's a covered bus stop to wait for the TSU tram and the customer service here is excellent! The location puts you close to campus, Skydive San Marcos, the Aquarena Center, San Marcos Outlets and the river! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1818 Old Ranch Rd 12 have any available units?
1818 Old Ranch Rd 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1818 Old Ranch Rd 12 have?
Some of 1818 Old Ranch Rd 12's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1818 Old Ranch Rd 12 currently offering any rent specials?
1818 Old Ranch Rd 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1818 Old Ranch Rd 12 pet-friendly?
No, 1818 Old Ranch Rd 12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1818 Old Ranch Rd 12 offer parking?
No, 1818 Old Ranch Rd 12 does not offer parking.
Does 1818 Old Ranch Rd 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1818 Old Ranch Rd 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1818 Old Ranch Rd 12 have a pool?
No, 1818 Old Ranch Rd 12 does not have a pool.
Does 1818 Old Ranch Rd 12 have accessible units?
No, 1818 Old Ranch Rd 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 1818 Old Ranch Rd 12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1818 Old Ranch Rd 12 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sadler House Luxury Apartment Homes
1271 Sadler Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Park Hill
1001 Leah Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
Blanco River Lodge
1650 River Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
McCarty Commons
1476 E McCarty Ln
San Marcos, TX 78666
Encino Pointe Apartment Homes
1800 Post Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
Clarewood Apartments
1400 Clarewood Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Springmarc Apartments
1350 Sadler Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Blanco Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas State UniversityHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College District