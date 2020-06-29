149 Fort Griffin Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Located in a Cul-De-Sac setting this beautiful 4 bedroom/ 2.5 home sits on a quarter acre lot in the desirable community of Blanco Vista and is currently pre-leasing for a March 30th, 2020 move in. This home offers a spacious floor plan with high ceilings, updated fixtures, and ceiling fans in every room. Master bedroom with en-suite bathroom on the first floor. Vinyl wood flooring downstairs with carpet and additional 3 bedrooms, bathroom and hallway study on the second floor. Enjoy afternoons on the covered back porch. The Blanco vista neighborhood offers a private pool, elementary, multiple playgrounds, trails leading to the river, stocked fishing pond and more!