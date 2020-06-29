All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 149 Fort Griffin Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
149 Fort Griffin Drive
Last updated April 1 2020 at 3:23 AM

149 Fort Griffin Drive

149 Fort Griffin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

149 Fort Griffin Drive, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Located in a Cul-De-Sac setting this beautiful 4 bedroom/ 2.5 home sits on a quarter acre lot in the desirable community of Blanco Vista and is currently pre-leasing for a March 30th, 2020 move in. This home offers a spacious floor plan with high ceilings, updated fixtures, and ceiling fans in every room. Master bedroom with en-suite bathroom on the first floor. Vinyl wood flooring downstairs with carpet and additional 3 bedrooms, bathroom and hallway study on the second floor. Enjoy afternoons on the covered back porch. The Blanco vista neighborhood offers a private pool, elementary, multiple playgrounds, trails leading to the river, stocked fishing pond and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 Fort Griffin Drive have any available units?
149 Fort Griffin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 149 Fort Griffin Drive have?
Some of 149 Fort Griffin Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 Fort Griffin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
149 Fort Griffin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 Fort Griffin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 149 Fort Griffin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 149 Fort Griffin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 149 Fort Griffin Drive offers parking.
Does 149 Fort Griffin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 149 Fort Griffin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 Fort Griffin Drive have a pool?
Yes, 149 Fort Griffin Drive has a pool.
Does 149 Fort Griffin Drive have accessible units?
No, 149 Fort Griffin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 149 Fort Griffin Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 149 Fort Griffin Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Hill
1001 Leah Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Palazzo
1011 Wonder World Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
McCarty Commons
1476 E McCarty Ln
San Marcos, TX 78666
Encino Pointe Apartment Homes
1800 Post Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Cedars of San Marcos
1101 Leah Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
Nest Apartments
518 Linda Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Parkway Grande Apartment Homes
1811 Medical Pkwy
San Marcos, TX 78666
Springmarc Apartments
1350 Sadler Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Blanco Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas State UniversityHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College District