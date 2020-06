Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

NO DEPOSIT!!!!!

Current Residents needing to move out of area and looking for someone to take over their lease that ends 5/31/2020. Renewal Option would be available.

Great 4 bed, 2.5 bath in a beautiful, quite neighborhood of San Marcos! Spacious living area, open kitchen with island. Washer and dryer are included in this rental home!



**NOTE: Home is located in single family residential zoning - no more than 2 unrelated persons can occupy the home per city ordinance**