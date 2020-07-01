All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated May 7 2020 at 9:15 PM

139 Dolly Street

139 Dolly Street · No Longer Available
Location

139 Dolly Street, San Marcos, TX 78666
Weatherford Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quiet street, convenient to Crockett Elementary, tastefully done with wood laminate floors, tile entry way, large living area, galley style kitchen, ready for move in. Zoned Single family...no more than two unrelated (strictly enforced).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Dolly Street have any available units?
139 Dolly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 139 Dolly Street have?
Some of 139 Dolly Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 Dolly Street currently offering any rent specials?
139 Dolly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Dolly Street pet-friendly?
No, 139 Dolly Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 139 Dolly Street offer parking?
Yes, 139 Dolly Street offers parking.
Does 139 Dolly Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 Dolly Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Dolly Street have a pool?
No, 139 Dolly Street does not have a pool.
Does 139 Dolly Street have accessible units?
No, 139 Dolly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Dolly Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 139 Dolly Street has units with dishwashers.

