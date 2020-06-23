All apartments in San Marcos
138 Wainscot Oak Way
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

138 Wainscot Oak Way

138 Wainscot Oak Way · No Longer Available
Location

138 Wainscot Oak Way, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Super Cute 3 bedroom Home in Blanco Vista Super cute single story 3 bedroom/2 bath home nestled in the highly sought-out master planned neighborhood of Blanco Vista. Relax under your covered front porch. Enjoy the spacious open floor plan with gorgeous upgrades throughout including new luxury wood vinyl flooring in bedrooms, kitchen granite and newly painted cabinets, and pendant lighting. Enjoy access to the community's Junior Olympic-sized swimming pool and splash pad, fully stocked fishing pond, and TEA recognized elementary school. Close to Texas State University , Outlet mall, Blanco River, Five-mile Dam, and quick access to IH35. There is so much to do in this growing community! Freshly painted, new flooring, and lawn care included! Rent today and call this your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

