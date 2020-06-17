1348 Thorpe Ln.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill volleyball court

This small, cozy community is a wonderful place to call home. Your pets will love it too with all the green spaces and places to play. Features and amenities include walk-in closets, a patio/balcony, fireplace, ceiling fans, w/d connections, a fitness center, swimming pool, BBQ areas and a volleyball court. So much fun to live here and so affordable! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.