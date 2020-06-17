All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:26 PM

1348 Thorpe Ln.

1348 Thorpe Lane · (512) 439-0792
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1348 Thorpe Lane, San Marcos, TX 78666

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,002

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 883 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
volleyball court
This small, cozy community is a wonderful place to call home. Your pets will love it too with all the green spaces and places to play. Features and amenities include walk-in closets, a patio/balcony, fireplace, ceiling fans, w/d connections, a fitness center, swimming pool, BBQ areas and a volleyball court. So much fun to live here and so affordable! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1348 Thorpe Ln. have any available units?
1348 Thorpe Ln. has a unit available for $1,002 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1348 Thorpe Ln. have?
Some of 1348 Thorpe Ln.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1348 Thorpe Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
1348 Thorpe Ln. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1348 Thorpe Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 1348 Thorpe Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1348 Thorpe Ln. offer parking?
No, 1348 Thorpe Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 1348 Thorpe Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1348 Thorpe Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1348 Thorpe Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 1348 Thorpe Ln. has a pool.
Does 1348 Thorpe Ln. have accessible units?
No, 1348 Thorpe Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 1348 Thorpe Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1348 Thorpe Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
