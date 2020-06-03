129 Park Ln

Amenities
**PRE LEASING FOR A JULY MOVE IN** Modern one-story 3 bed/ 2 bath stone-front home built in 2012 with Fenced Back Yard and 2 Car Garage. Located in a cul de sac setting in the desirable community of Bishop Crossing in San Marcos TX and approx. 1.5 miles from Texas State University and Downtown San Marcos with easy access to Craddock Ave and Wonder World. Kitchen includes granite counter tops, stone accent on breakfast bar and all kitchen appliances included. Utility room with full size washer dryer. Master Bed has on suite bathroom with garden tub, separate shower, double vanity and walk-in closet. Ceiling Fans in All Bedrooms.