Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:44 AM

129 Park Ln

129 Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

129 Park Lane, San Marcos, TX 78666
Franklin Square - Bishops Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**PRE LEASING FOR A JULY MOVE IN** Modern one-story 3 bed/ 2 bath stone-front home built in 2012 with Fenced Back Yard and 2 Car Garage. Located in a cul de sac setting in the desirable community of Bishop Crossing in San Marcos TX and approx. 1.5 miles from Texas State University and Downtown San Marcos with easy access to Craddock Ave and Wonder World. Kitchen includes granite counter tops, stone accent on breakfast bar and all kitchen appliances included. Utility room with full size washer dryer. Master Bed has on suite bathroom with garden tub, separate shower, double vanity and walk-in closet. Ceiling Fans in All Bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Park Ln have any available units?
129 Park Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 129 Park Ln have?
Some of 129 Park Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 Park Ln currently offering any rent specials?
129 Park Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Park Ln pet-friendly?
No, 129 Park Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 129 Park Ln offer parking?
Yes, 129 Park Ln offers parking.
Does 129 Park Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 129 Park Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Park Ln have a pool?
No, 129 Park Ln does not have a pool.
Does 129 Park Ln have accessible units?
No, 129 Park Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Park Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 129 Park Ln has units with dishwashers.

