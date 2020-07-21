All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

125 Crest Drive

125 Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

125 Crest Drive, San Marcos, TX 78666
Hughson Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
range
Two Story Duplex with 2 Car Garage - This freshly painted duplex will be ready for tenants mid August. The duplex has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage. The home features tile down stairs in the main living areas and laminate in the bedrooms. Appliances include Frig, Range, Dishwasher and Washer/ Dryer Unit. Large master bedroom with walk in closet and two adequate size bedrooms that share hall bath. The back yard has mature trees and and nice size side yard with gardening area. Looking for quit tenants and not really interested in pets.

Call the office to schedule a showing!
512-396-4580

(RLNE5075190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

