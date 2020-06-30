All apartments in San Marcos
123 Wilson St
123 Wilson St

123 Wilson Street · No Longer Available
Location

123 Wilson Street, San Marcos, TX 78666
Dunbar

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Available 3/1/2020, this recently renovated 3BR/2BA single-family home is located in the Dunbar neighborhood at 123 S Wilson St, San Marcos, TX. Quiet neighborhood within riding/walking distance of the square, Texas State, river and downtown. This property has approximately 1,232 sq. ft. of floor space, with a 1 car garage and ample parking. This home is built on a 1/4 lot with a large backyard. The rent includes a washer, dryer, range, refrigerator and central heat/air conditioning. Small dogs OK. The backyard is not completely inclosed, but fenced on 3 sides.

Apply Here: https://www.avail.co/l/166943 (create an account to fill out application).

*Available 3/1/2020 flexible. This first lease will end at the end of May 2021 (13 months) and be in 12 month intervals thereafter.

Qualifications:

Current photo identification and a valid social security number.

Applicant's monthly household income must exceed 2.5 times the rent.

Positive references from all previous landlords.

Applicant may not have any evictions or unpaid judgments from previous landlords.

Credit score must be a minimum of 600.

A background check will be conducted on all applicants over 18. Applicant’s background must exhibit a pattern of responsibility.

Applicant must be a non-smoker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Wilson St have any available units?
123 Wilson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 Wilson St have?
Some of 123 Wilson St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Wilson St currently offering any rent specials?
123 Wilson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Wilson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 Wilson St is pet friendly.
Does 123 Wilson St offer parking?
Yes, 123 Wilson St offers parking.
Does 123 Wilson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 Wilson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Wilson St have a pool?
No, 123 Wilson St does not have a pool.
Does 123 Wilson St have accessible units?
No, 123 Wilson St does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Wilson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 Wilson St has units with dishwashers.

