123 Wilson St

Amenities

Available 3/1/2020, this recently renovated 3BR/2BA single-family home is located in the Dunbar neighborhood at 123 S Wilson St, San Marcos, TX. Quiet neighborhood within riding/walking distance of the square, Texas State, river and downtown. This property has approximately 1,232 sq. ft. of floor space, with a 1 car garage and ample parking. This home is built on a 1/4 lot with a large backyard. The rent includes a washer, dryer, range, refrigerator and central heat/air conditioning. Small dogs OK. The backyard is not completely inclosed, but fenced on 3 sides.



Apply Here: https://www.avail.co/l/166943 (create an account to fill out application).



*Available 3/1/2020 flexible. This first lease will end at the end of May 2021 (13 months) and be in 12 month intervals thereafter.



Qualifications:



Current photo identification and a valid social security number.



Applicant's monthly household income must exceed 2.5 times the rent.



Positive references from all previous landlords.



Applicant may not have any evictions or unpaid judgments from previous landlords.



Credit score must be a minimum of 600.



A background check will be conducted on all applicants over 18. Applicant’s background must exhibit a pattern of responsibility.



Applicant must be a non-smoker.