All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 121 Crest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
121 Crest Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

121 Crest Drive

121 Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

121 Crest Drive, San Marcos, TX 78666
Hughson Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nice Sized 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath on Culdesac - APPLICATION PENDING The duplex has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage. The home features granite counter tops, tile down stairs in the main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Appliances include Frig, Range, Dishwasher and Washer/ Dryer Unit. Large master bedroom with walk in closet and two adequate size bedrooms that share hall bath. The back yard has mature trees and and nice size yard. Looking for quiet tenants and not really interested in pets.

Call the office to schedule a showing!
512-396-4580

(RLNE5817310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Crest Drive have any available units?
121 Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 Crest Drive have?
Some of 121 Crest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
121 Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Crest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 Crest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 121 Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 121 Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 121 Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 Crest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 121 Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 121 Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 121 Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Blanco River Lodge
1650 River Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Palazzo
1011 Wonder World Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
McCarty Commons
1476 E McCarty Ln
San Marcos, TX 78666
Encino Pointe Apartment Homes
1800 Post Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
Nest Apartments
518 Linda Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
Clarewood Apartments
1400 Clarewood Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Springmarc Apartments
1350 Sadler Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 BedroomsSan Marcos Apartments with Balcony
San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Blanco Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas State UniversityHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College District