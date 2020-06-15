All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 119 Crest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
119 Crest Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

119 Crest Drive

119 Crest Drive · (512) 396-4580
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

119 Crest Drive, San Marcos, TX 78666
Hughson Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 119 Crest Drive · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1375 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
APPLICATION PENDING NEW PAINT! 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Duplex Ready for Tenants - Available NOW...This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Duplex is conveniently located on the end of a cul-de-sac and close to Texas State Bus stop. The home features high ceilings, tile floors in the main living area, carpet in bedrooms, ceiling fans throughout, automatic garage, fenced in backyard and plenty of storage space. We are looking for quiet tenants to compliment the area with good rental history. Not really interested in pets or parties.

For fastest response, call the office for more info or to schedule a showing. 512-396-4580

(RLNE4635064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Crest Drive have any available units?
119 Crest Drive has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 Crest Drive have?
Some of 119 Crest Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
119 Crest Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Crest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 Crest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 119 Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 119 Crest Drive does offer parking.
Does 119 Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 119 Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 119 Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 119 Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 Crest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 119 Crest Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sadler House Luxury Apartment Homes
1271 Sadler Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Park Hill
1001 Leah Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
Blanco River Lodge
1650 River Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
McCarty Commons
1476 E McCarty Ln
San Marcos, TX 78666
Encino Pointe Apartment Homes
1800 Post Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
Nest Apartments
518 Linda Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Clarewood Apartments
1400 Clarewood Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Springmarc Apartments
1350 Sadler Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Blanco Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas State UniversityHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity