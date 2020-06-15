119 Crest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

APPLICATION PENDING NEW PAINT! 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Duplex Ready for Tenants - Available NOW...This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Duplex is conveniently located on the end of a cul-de-sac and close to Texas State Bus stop. The home features high ceilings, tile floors in the main living area, carpet in bedrooms, ceiling fans throughout, automatic garage, fenced in backyard and plenty of storage space. We are looking for quiet tenants to compliment the area with good rental history. Not really interested in pets or parties.



For fastest response, call the office for more info or to schedule a showing. 512-396-4580



